MAINTENANCE work on the Gibraltar Tunnels at Monmouth is to begin next week, with four days of disruption expected.

Work is to begin on the tunnels on the A40 on the south of the town at 8pm on Saturday, October 12, and end on Wednesday, October 16, at 6am.

The work, carried out by South Wales Trunk Road Agent is said to be essential maintenance.

Although a contraflow arrangement will be in place for both the northbound and southbound tunnel, all vehicles with a greater width than three meters and length of 16.5 meters or more will be advised to use the M5 and M4 to enter and exit South Wales.

There will be electronic and hard advance signs on the M4, A465, A40 and A449 to advise of the works and to plan ahead.

Delays are also expected.