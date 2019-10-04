FOR the ninth year running, Newport Food Festival will return on Saturday with chefs and food experts from across Wales showing off their wares.

The free event will see more than 75 stallholders displaying a wide variety of the best of Welsh cuisine and specialist drinks, with 20 of those stalls holding vegan and vegetarian options.

Celebrity chef, Matt Pritchard, will be at Friars Walk on Saturday, October 5, hosting a chef demo in the specially created Vegan Veggie Village up at the shopping centre.

Ahead of the event, Matt Pritchard said: “I’m looking forward to Newport Food Festival as it’s literally on my back door in South Wales.

(Matt Pritchard, aka the Dirty Vegan)

“I’m going to show you how easy it is to make and cook seitan (vegan meat) and talk about how easy it is to prepare and cook vegan meals.”

The type of food stalls the community can look forward to seeing at the shopping centre include: Barrio and Luigi Pizza, Bee Happy Bakery, Firmly Planted UK, Mr Nice Pie, Old Griffin Kitchen, Shakti’s Caribbean Cuisine and The Welshman’s Lunch.

(Chef Steve White from the Red Lion at the Newport Food Festival last year. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Hywel Jones, Newport Food Festival patron, said the day promises to be better than ever, bringing together amazing local businesses, foodies and an enthusiastic public.

“I’m glad to say local chefs will be demonstrating just why the food scene in Newport is thriving. I’ll be cooking upstairs in the market at midday so if you are around come and say hello,” he said.

(Demonstration by Hywel Jones at last years festival, chef and patron of the Newport Food Festival. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Also, at Newport Market will be Matt Waldron of the Stackpole Inn getting ready to show off his skills at 1pm, followed by Adam Whittle of Newbridge on Usk at 2pm. Ben Periam of The Pod will then be rounding up demonstrations in the market at 3pm.

Pobl Group offices in High Street will a busy hub of cooking, when five different chefs show off their wares on the day, starting at 11.30am with Anil Karhadkhar from Curry on the Curve.

Following him will be James Sommerin, representing his own restaurant in Penarth with a demo at 12.30pm and Anthony Miller of the city’s Wagamama restaurant is due on stage at 1.30pm.

The anticipated final of the annual Teen Chef competition for local youngsters keen to show off their skills is also on the menu at 11am on the day.

(St Julians Youth Club in the Teenchef final last year at the Newport Food Festival Spice Girls Emma-Lee Swift and Akeisha Smith (L))

Leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Debbie Wilcox said the event is a chance for residents and visitors alike to appreciate that the city can put on a good show.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to the festival which promises to have something for everyone, from the fabulous food and drinks that will be on sale to street entertainment, chef demos and the chance to try something new,” she said.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors including Newport Now, the Celtic Manor and Friars Walk for their support.

“Fingers crossed the weather will be kind to us. I hope the stallholders have a very successful day and visitors a fabulous experience.”

The event will be staged in the High Street and at Newport Indoor Market but will also spread into Usk Plaza at Friars Walk and even across the river to Horton’s Coffee House starting at 9am and finishing at 5pm.

High Street, Griffin Street and Commercial Street, from the junction with Charles Street through to its junction with Stow Hill, will be closed from 5pm today, Friday, until around 8.30pm on Saturday.

There is no park and ride facility, but all city centre car parks will be open as normal.

The morning looks like the better bet for those looking to keep dry, with forecasters saying it will be cloudy, but dry up until about midday. But heavy to light rain is predicted during the afternoon - so bring a brolly.

Here is a full list of all the chef demos and where they will be: