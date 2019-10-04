POLLUTION on a section of the M4 running past Newport and through the Brynglas Tunnels has fallen since a 50mph limit was introduced a year ago.

In October last year the new limit was introduced between junction 25 for Caerleon and junction 26 for Malpas as part of an effort to bring levels of nitrogen dioxide in line with the EU and Welsh Government regulations.

Before the limits were introduced, levels of the chemical were above the legal limit. But a report to be published on Monday has revealed emissions on the stretch of the M4, as well as the four other locations where a 50mph limit was introduced, have decreased.

As part of the scheme, average speed cameras in four locations were set up in August, and became operational last month. To highlight that the cameras are monitoring speed limits provided for environmental and not road safety reasons, green coloured camera shields have been added to them as an alternative to the standard yellow shields.

The Welsh Government's minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said: “It is vital urgent reductions in nitrogen dioxide emissions are achieved to meet legislative requirements and to support our ambitions for a healthier and more globally responsible Wales. The actions taken on our road network to support driver compliance are an essential component in ensuring that required emissions reductions are achieved.”

Transport minister Ken Skates said: “I am encouraged by these findings in the first year of these speed limits, but it is vital we continue to reduce emissions in order to save people from the risk of developing potentially serious health conditions.”

He added: “I would hope most motorists would agree that helping to save people from illness or even death is more important than saving a minute or so on their journey.”

The other locations were the A494 at Deeside, the A483 near Wrexham, the M4 between J41 and 42 by Port Talbot and the A470 between Upper Boat and Pontypridd. A further report will be released in March 2020.