NEARLY two months into the job, Gwent Police's new Chief Constable Pam Kelly sat down with the Argus to give an insight into how things are going so far.

Ms Kelly has previously said the most vulnerable in society would be at the heart of what Gwent Police would be working towards under her leadership - and this is still her top priority.

(Chief Constable Pam Kelly Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"It’s a passion of mine that we deal with those people who are affected by crime, who are also vulnerable, in the best way we possibly can," she said.

"That covers rape and sexual assault, all of those really difficult crimes which we need people to feel comfortable coming forward about.

"What we have done is really make sure that our training linked to vulnerability is where it ought to be. "We’ve had a recent inspection on vulnerability by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and, without question, we’ve made some significant improvements in that area.

"My aim is to ensure that is sustained and to make sure our staff understand their role in dealing with people who are vulnerable."

Serious organised crime – which encompasses offences such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, modern day slavery and county lines - was also made a priority.

"We’re linking in with other services, like the National Crime Agency, to make sure we can keep Gwent and the wider UK as safe as we can," said Ms Kelly.

"We’ve seen huge investment in the area of tackling serious organised crime. We want to make sure that, with our partners in Gwent, people understand what serious organised crime is.

"We’ve held many partnership events across the force – talking about gang crimes, violent crimes and about how education has a part to play."

In order to carry out these plans, Ms Kelly explained how foundations were being put in place throughout the force.

"I’m building a team of chief officers around me," she said.

"People want to see a visible police presence and that’s sometimes quite difficult in the face of many years of austerity. There’s been a significant reduction in police officer numbers."

With the news that there is scheduled to be a 20,000 increase in the numbers of police officers in the UK, Gwent Police are working towards increasing the size of their operation.

"Whereas we were going to recruit 60 officers this year, we are now going to recruit between 82 and 84," said Ms Kelly.

"Also, a priority for us is making sure we look after the people who already do the business for us – our police officers and police staff.

"It’s all very well recruiting, but I want to make sure that people who are unwell here at Gwent Police are supported.

"My ambition is to have as many of our staff in work doing the best job they can for our communities.

"We're working on a formal supportive structure around sickness absence but also a supportive structure for those people who might be suffering from anxiety, stress and mental health issues – which feature heavily in all emergency services."

Ms Kelly explained how important wellbeing is to the officers and staff under her leadership, because "if I don’t look after our officers and staff at Gwent Police, how can they serve the public and look after our communities?".

She also spoke of how Gwent Police are trying to look at different ways to tackle the increase in demand.

"Nationally there has been a shortage in detectives," she said.

"To address some of these gaps, we’ve recently advertised for police staff investigators.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for people who perhaps don’t want to become a police officer, but they do want to investigate crime. This can help us deal with the crimes that are high volume but don’t need a warranted officer to undertake.

"It’s about being on the front foot, about being an ambitious policing service which makes a difference for the people of Gwent."