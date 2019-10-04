***UPDATE 7.26PM***

THE M4 westbound carrigeway has now been re-opened following the earlier crash.

A post on Gwent Police's social media reads: "Following the RTC on the M4 Westbound, all lanes have now been reopened.

"Delays are still likely to be in place."

***UPDATE 6.58PM***

TRAFFIC on the M4 westbound carriageway is now stretching back as far as the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the AA estimating delays of up to an hour.

As a result of the road closure, there has been an increase in traffic on alternate routes including the SDR and Cardiff Road.

Newport Bus have warned customers there will be delays to services as a result of the accident.

**CUSTOMER UPDATE** Highly congested areas due to the M4 westbound closure currently include Malpas Rd, Caerleon RD and the Coldra roundabout/surrounding area. The SDR through Newport and Cardiff Rd are also experiencing a high volume of traffic — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) October 4, 2019

THE WESTBOUND carriageway of the M4 has been closed from Junction 25A due to a multi vehicle accident.

The accident took place between Junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road) and Junction 27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross).

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 23A for Magor Services.

The AA is reporting "Cameras show a lorry and a car blocking the road near Junction 26.

"The M4 is closed from J25A to aid with traffic management.

"Traffic is slow eastbound as people slow to look.

"Severe delays of 28 minutes."