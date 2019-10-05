OVER the last month, these eight criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from child sex abuse and drug dealing to domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Their combined prison sentences totalled nearly 30 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Ryan Thomas Edwards

RYAN Thomas Edwards, 34, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for four years and six months for conspiracy to commit theft, possessing a firearm whilst prohibited for life and possessing an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.

Outside Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Superintendent Alun Davies said: “This was a complicated investigation into the criminal behaviour of a very dangerous man.

“We welcome the sentence passed down, which reflects the serious nature of this case.”

Joshua Pitt

‘WOMAN-BEATER’ Joshua Pitt strangled his girlfriend, bit her cheek and pinned her against a wall with a mattress in a drunken rage after she hid his TV remote control.

By doing so, the 25-year-old from Newport was in breach of a suspended sentence for a city centre assault against a stranger.

He was jailed for a total of eight months.

Gareth Williams

REJECTED boyfriend Gareth Williams threatened to slit his former partner’s throat as she slept after she dumped him following a brief romance.

The 29-year-old from Pentwynmawr, Newbridge, pleaded guilty to two counts of witness intimidation after making two warnings to his victim following her complaint to the police over an alleged assault and aggravated vehicle taking by him.

He was jailed for 18 months at Newport Crown Court.

Jonathan Kay

RETIRED Royal Navy petty officer Jonathan Kay was jailed for nine years after he paid parents to force their young children to perform sex acts online in the Philippines.

The 54-year-old, of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, watched as his victims were forced into “depraved” actions on webcams.

Kay was found guilty of seven counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between February 19, 2015 and August 28, 2015.

He was also convicted of possession of an indecent photograph of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image and perverting the course of justice.

Ricky Dupon

NEWPORT personal trainer Ricky Dupon was jailed for two years after police found 121 ecstasy tablets at his flat following a raid.

Officers also discovered a powdered form of the class A drug at the home on Corporation Road.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Newport Crown Court how the total amount of ecstasy seized had a potential street value of £3,260.

The 27-year-old Dupon pleaded guilty to possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Khanh Van Pham

VIETNAMESE drugs gang boss Khanh Van Pham from Newport was jailed after police seized 2.5 tonnes of cannabis worth about £6 million in raids across South Wales.

The defendant had claimed to be 14 years old, but authorities proved he was actually aged 26.

He was one of 21 ringleaders involved in a conspiracy dating back to 2017 after dozens of cannabis factories were uncovered across the region and beyond.

He was jailed for four years and 10 months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Tuan Van Doan

ANOTHER Vietnamese drugs chief was Tuan Van Doan, aged 33, of Caerphilly, who was sent to prison for two years for his role in the cannabis empire with Khanh Van Pham above.

Daniel Jones

A “KEYBOARD warrior of the worst kind” threatened to post 'revenge porn' pictures of a woman he had a brief sexual relationship with.

Daniel Jones, from Caerphilly, became obsessed with his victim after she had invited him to a New Year’s Eve party in Norfolk.

The 28-year-old also sent her a mock-up picture of victims in a car crash in reference to her partner, who had recently died in a car crash.

Jones pleaded guilty to harassment and was jailed for a total of four years and six months after he was earlier convicted of a “carbon copy” offence against another woman.