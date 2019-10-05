SOUTH Wales has been “failed again and again”, the deputy leader of the Green Party Amelia Womack has said as party members and supports gathered in Newport for the party's autumn conference.

“I think that we are at a crossroads in Wales,” Ms Womack - a former Bassaleg Comprehensive School pupil - told the Argus ahead of the conference at the new International Convention Centre.

The three-day event at the brand new facility will feature talks on the party's latest policies and its plans for the future.

One of these is the Green New Deal, which Ms Womack - who will fight the South Wales East region in the 2021 Welsh Assembly elections and the Newport West parliamentary seat at the next General Election - described as "a real opportunity to build for the future of Wales that meets the demands of the climate emergency, while empowering the people of Newport and south east Wales.”

She described the deal as being about “real investment in green infrastructure, renewable energy and improving public transport”.

In light of Tata Steel’s decision to close down the Orb Plant in Newport - risking 380 jobs - Ms Womack said “steel is embedded in a green future”.

“We vitally need steel and to make sure there is general investment in those workers.”

She added that reversing cuts made by austerity measures is “fundamental”, while zero-hour contracts and university tuition fees should be scrapped.

The event began on Friday, October 4, and will run until Sunday, October 6.