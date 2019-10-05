FOLLOWING on from last years successful event, Tin Shed Theatre and The Living Levels have been working in association with the team at Caldicot Castle to put on an fun packed, theatrical event that will culminate in a twilight picnic for all the family.

So bring a picnic blanket, some nibbles and your sense of adventure for a day out you’ll never forget at Caldicot Castle.

The Big Skies is a one-day free festival-event happening tonight (October 5) at Caldicot Castle.

Tin Shed Theatre Co. are creating a unique in response to the history, wild life and setting of Caldicot Castle.

READ MORE:

Audiences are invited to take a wander around the site and see it as they’ve never seen it before.

You can roam, wander and witness some pop up performances, interactive installations, crafty workshops, story telling sessions and plenty of family fun, all across the site.

The Big Skies is a community art project, that is part of the Heritage Lottery Funded Living Levels Landscape Partnership programme, and it is a three-year project that looks to reunite people from the city with the rural landscapes that surround them.

Focusing on the Gwent levels, Tin Shed Theatre Co. in collaboration with Living Levels Partnership and the RSPB, will create a unique portfolio of events that span the levels, from Chepstow to Cardiff.

These events will be an exciting mixture of theatre, public art, community workshops and exciting happenings in and around these rural locations.

The castle is open for exploration between 3pm and 6pm, with the Twilight Picnic taking place between 7pm and 8.30pm.