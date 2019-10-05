ARE you a budding musical theatre performer aged six to 21? Do you dream of performing in London on a West End stage?

The talent competition, West End Calling is coming to Cardiff on Sunday, October 20, at Chapter Arts Centre.

Now in its fifth year, West End Calling is a national singing competition for young people offering contestants the unique opportunity to audition in front of a panel of West End stars, learn from their expertise and perform live on a West End stage in the grand final in London.

MORE NEWS:

The first round for the Cardiff heats is a private audition in front of a panel of West End performers who will give honest and helpful feedback on your performance. Those progressing to the second round in the New Year will perform live to a theatre audience and the panel.

The semi-final is also held in front of a live audience, and the fourth round is the Grand Final, which takes place at a prestigious venue in London’s West End in May.

The competition is run by actor, writer and producer, Alex James Ellison, co-writer and star of the hit new musical FIVER, which had a sell-out run at the Southwark Playhouse earlier this year.

As a professional performer and songwriter, Alex knows how difficult it can be to make your mark in the world of musical theatre, which is why he is so passionate about West End Calling.

For more information visit westendcalling.co.uk