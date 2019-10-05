FRESH from the success of their fifth studio album, Get Tragic, released earlier this year, Brighton duo Blood Red Shoes will end their tour in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23.

The band's newly-reinvigorated sound sees Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Asnell inject their raw rock and roll and visceral songwriting, with keys and synths galore in their first album for four years.

A career curse plagued Blood Red Shoes on the road to their new LP, the appropriately titled Get Tragic, as a motorbike crash saw guitarist Laura-Mary Carter break her arm. Relentlessly gigging off the back of their self-produced and self-titled fourth album, the heels fell off Blood Red Shoes at the end of 2014 as a near-decade of incessant road time and a non-stop pace of life finally took its toll.

MORE NEWS:

But, the pair have come out the other side sounding fresher and more assured than ever.

The wealth of songs that come out of the sessions were the duos light at the end of the ever-expanding tunnels, more melodic and synth-led than ever before.

The new record embraces electronics and nuance in a way their stripped-back and stomping two-piece rock sound of old never could have.

The band will perform at Cardiff's Tramshed. For tickets visit songkick.com/festivals/3230727-formidable-fest/id/39052460-formidable-fest-2019