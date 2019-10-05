Greenmeadow Primary School has recently added more achievements under its belt. Tomos Povey visited the site to hear more from the head teacher.

NESTLED away at the top of Graig Road and surrounded by vast greenery is a school that has achieved a plethora of achievements.

Greenmeadow Primary School accommodates almost 200 pupils, ranging from four to 11 years of age, and has been at the forefront in the Cwmbran community for many years.

Head teacher Claire Moses spoke of her pride in a recent Estyn review which noted a major accomplishment for the site.

MORE NEWS:

She said: “The team has been focussed and worked very hard to raise standards and the wellbeing of all involved in the school and community.

“The school’s improvement journey was recognised in a recent Estyn review in April 2019, demonstrating that the school had made good progress.

“This is something we are all very pleased with.

“Encouraging pupil voice and developing professional learning for all are key for school improvements at Greenmeadow.”

Year 1 superheroes. All pictures: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Claire Moses.

The headteacher, who has been in post since 2017, added some of the site’s other achievements.

“Fostering excellent links with parents and the community have been well established and I believe this to be another achievement,” she said.

“We also have very strong links with the local care home, where our pupils visit and take part in an intergenerational project.”

Using the ICT suit at Greenmeadow Primary L-R Hannah Gwillym, Peyton Summer-Higby and Kallum Richards.

Year two learning the recorder.

Throughout the summer the site underwent a series of changes, all designed to improve it.

Mrs Moses said: “With the help of a Welsh Government grant, the school went through lots of changes with every classroom being refurbished and a new outdoor area for our infant pupils.

“We now have two private provisions on site for pre-school aged children, one taught through the medium of English and the other through Welsh. This is the only school in Torfaen to be able to offer parents the choice.

“We are at a very exciting time in our educational journey with the new curriculum and the flexibility this has given us to design and build a curriculum that suits the pupils in our school.”

PE for year 5.

PE for year 5 at Greenmeadow Primary who are school of the week.

An array of activities and subjects are both taught at the school, with a focus placed on ICT and Welsh.

But the head teacher stressed that giving pupils an input in decisions is essential.

She said: “We are a values-based school, where we teach children the different values, some being love, cooperation, unity and why these values are so important to us. We also ensure that pupils have a say in what we do.

The nurture group making cakes in the Den at Greenmeadow Primary.

Year 4 learning about David Walliams at Greenmeadow Primary.

“Pupil Voice is at the heart of our school and is one way pupils can learn new skills and help shape it. We also have other pupil participation groups, including School Council, Criw Cymraeg, Digital Leaders, Eco Committee, have played a crucial part in the decision making of the school.

“We are currently implementing Heddlu Bach/Mini Police – our years five and six children are writing an application letter and will be interviewed by the police and school governors. If successful, they will be part of the mini police and have a high profile within our school and the community.

Finn Lovell designing his Christmas card in reception at Greenmeadow Primary.

Reception in the mud kitchen.

“The school certainly has a family feel to it. We care, nurture and develop the wellbeing of all children.”

When asked where she sees the school in the coming years, she replied: “The last year has been an incredible journey for the school and it is to the testament of all the hard work and dedication of the staff, governors and the children that the school has made great strides and we will strive to continue to improve and make the school the best it can be.

“Because we have improved the practice so much, what I would like to see is this school sharing our practice elsewhere.”

For more information on the school, contact either 01633 484320 or clerk.greenmeadowprimary@torfaen.gov.uk

Reception in the mud kitchen at Greenmeadow Primary who are school of the week.

FACTFILE: