A FEW weeks ago, a cat was found in Blackwood hours from death – abandoned, starving, unable to stand, and suffering an horrific neck injury.

But Kev the cat has managed to make a remarkable recovery and is now looking for a new home after being nursed back to health by Cats Protection’s Gwent Branch.

The two-year-old moggy was on death’s door when he was found in Blackwood with a serious neck injury and weighing just 1.38kg – less than what would be expected for a four-month-old kitten.

Glynis Davies, co-ordinator of Cats Protection’s Gwent Branch said: “Kev was in a truly awful state with a very nasty injury from where he’d got his leg caught under a plastic collar.

Kev the cat when he was first found with his injuries

“It had cut deep into his flesh, and he had a large, infected wound. He couldn’t stand, was severely underweight and dehydrated, and in a lot of pain.

Kev the cat during his recovery

“We really didn’t know if he was going to make it, his condition was so poor. But we rushed him to a vet, and he responded brilliantly to treatment.

“He is a determined little chap, and we weren’t going to give up on him. He needed lots of feeding, and veterinary treatment for his injury. But just as importantly, he needed lots of TLC with lots of cuddles and attention, which he’s been enjoying.

“Despite his ordeal, Kev is a lovely, happy and friendly cat and we hope he can soon put the past behind him and start a new life with a new owner.”

Kev the cat after his recovery at Cats Protections Gwent Branch

Cats Protection recommends cats are microchipped to ensure they can be reunited with their owner should they become lost.

If owners do wish to use a collar, they should ensure they have a quick release safety feature and be checked regularly.

Ms Davies said: “Sadly cats can give themselves nasty injuries if they try to remove a collar, or if a collar gets caught on something like a tree.

“We’ve no idea how Kev sustained this injury, but we’re very pleased he was found in time to be helped.”

To find out more about offering Kev a home, please call Cats Protections Gwent Branch on 0345371 2747 or email info@gwent.cats.org.uk