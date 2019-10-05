A NEWBRIDGE artist’s work signed by former boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is being sold to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Pat Killian is an ambassador for the Amelia-Mae Foundation, which supports families affected by neuroblastoma.

He was exhibiting his work in Las Vegas ahead of Tyson Fury’s points victory over Otto Wallin last month, when the champ himself came over to have a look.

"I was exhibiting the original painting at the press conference in the MGM Grand," said Mr Killian. "Tyson Fury came to see the piece and he loved it. He is having the original piece.

“I wanted to capture Fury after his last fight as it was his first fight in Vegas. He came out to the Rocky theme and wore the Rocky shorts.

“I had a limited edition of just 15 prints of it, and Tyson and Bob Arum, his promoter, signed all of them.

"A percentage of the sales are going to the Amelia-Mae Foundation, which supports families affected by Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer, and raises awareness of the condition. I have been an ambassador for them for a number of years.”

Mr Killian also spent time in Los Angeles for the IBF and WBC welterweight unification fight between Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter.

Artist Pat Killian's piece for the the Errol Spence Jr v Shawn Porter IBF and WBC welterweight unification fight. Picture: Pat Killian

“It’s been non-stop," he said. "I started doing pieces the Fury fight pretty soon after I got back from working at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. I left Vegas on the September 23 and headed to LA for the Spence v Porter fight.

“At the Staple Centre in LA, I exhibited the painting in the fight hotel. Both of the fighters signed the original piece.

“I knew that it would be a real fight, so I wanted to capture both of them going for it. I wanted to show the drama in the painting through the use of colour.

“Some people said I predicted it perfectly as it was a close fight for 12 rounds.”

Next up for Mr Killian is the Canelo v Kovalev fight on Saturday, November 2.

“I got back to the UK on Wednesday, and will be starting work on that straight away,” he said.