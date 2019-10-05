THE NINTH annual Newport Food Festival is in full swing, with crowds flocking to the city centre to try new, exciting foods and see top chefs in action.

The free event sees more than 75 stallholders displaying a wide variety of the best of Welsh cuisine and specialist drinks, this year with a whole area dedicated to vegan and vegetarian options.

Owain Mier, 23, from Riverford Organic Farmers, said the event was booming, even in the first few hours of the day.

"It's incredible," he said. "There are a lot more people here than we expected and a lot more than in previous years.

"This is our main route to customers, coming and speaking to people at food festivals and shows.

"Events like this are about showing people there are alternatives for where they buy their food.

"Even though we've only been here a few hours so far, it's booming."

Kathleen Bridge, 70, is from Newport and comes to the food festival every year. This year she has brought along friend Ann Tugwell.

"I found it by chance the first year it was on and have come back every year since," said Mrs Bridge. "I think it's been getting better every year."

"It's nice to see so many people in Newport," said Mrs Tugwell, 77, from Rogerstone. "This is the first one I have been to. The food looks fantastic.

"It's a pity there aren't more events like this in Newport."

The day also features demonstrations from chefs, including Hywel Jones from Lucknam Park Hotel, Michelin star chef James Sommerin, and Matt Pritchard, also known as the Dirty Vegan.

"It's great to support the festival again, being born and bred in Newport," said Mr Sommerin. "I'm quite excited, there is a buzz around the city.

"Hopefully my demonstration can give people an insight in to what we do at the restaurant and at the same time we can all have a laugh."

"It's amazing to be involved again," said Mr Jones, who is also a Newport Food Festival patron. "I have been involved every year so far, and it keeps growing and growing.

"It's great to see people coming into Newport for this."

Mr Jones was also one of the judges for the Teenchef Final at Newport Market, where two teams of youngsters from Newport Youth Academy had 45 minutes to wow the judges on a budget of just £7.50.

"These people don't always have the opportunity to cook at home, so for them to get up on stage and cook in front of and audience and the judges is a big ask," said Mr Jones.

At the end of the competition, Team B, made up of Alex Sutton, Preston Wheeler and Jamie Sergeant, won with their Rugby World Cup inspired Welsh lamb burgers with wasabi fries.

"I was a bit nervous about it, but it was well worth it," said 16-year-old Mr Wheeler. "It's all about trying something new."

Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routley was one of the judges.

"I was impressed with the enthusiam they took to the task," he said. "What they prodiced was absolutely wonderful.

"I tasted it all. I was first to the table and last to leave, and I think that says a lot about the quality of the food.

"I fell in love with it.

"These people are not just an inspiration to their generation, but to all of us.

"I'm very proud of them and what they achieved."

The food festival continues throughout the city until 5pm.

To find out more about the programme of events, you can visit our breakdown of everything you need to know about this year's festival.