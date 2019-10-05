THERE is less than three weeks to go until the release of the new album from Welsh rock superstars Stereophonics, Kind.

With the record due to hit the shelves on Friday, October 25, the band have announced an arena tour of the UK, to kick off on Friday, February 28, 2020 - including two shows at Cardiff's Motorpoint arena on Saturday, March 14, and the following day.

Stereophonics formed in 1992, where schoolmates Kelly Jones, Richard Jones and Stuart Cable would perform at the working men’s clubs in South Wales as covers band Tragic Love Company.

In November 1996, V2 Records released the band’s debut single, Looks Like Chaplin/More Life In A Tramp’s Vest.

Speaking on the new single Bust This Town, Kelly Jones said that it is a song about escapism.

“Two lovers or friends or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stick in and head down the road breaking all the rules along the way,” he said.

“It’s the opener of side two of the album, with a four on the floor beat, it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates.”

Recorded in just eleven days at The Distillery, Wiltshire, Kind was co-produced by Kelly Jones and George Drakoulias (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Screaming Trees, Primal Scream). The recording sessions used minimal studio techniques, overdubs or technology.

This stripped back, raw approach to committing Kelly Jones’ songwriting tape provides listeners with captivating and candid snapshots of one of the UK’s most enduring bands.

The performances are led by Jones’ distinct and emotive vocals that reveal a raw vulnerability not yet heard. The results are an honest and hopeful album for our times, and an album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the band’s best work.

The band have also been praised for their live performances, landing them headlining slots at many high-profile music festivals, such as Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, V Festival, Isle of Wight, Tramlines Festival and Latitude.

Having achieved six number one albums, ten top ten albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, and still headlining arenas and festivals to legions of dedicated fans, Stereophonics stand as undeniable giants of the current music scene.

Ticket information can be found at https://stereophonics.com/tour/