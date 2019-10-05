THREE drug dealers are facing prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in Newport and Torfaen.

Newport trio Cameron Symonds, aged 21, of Liberty Grove, Callum Biggs, aged 20, of Bishton Street and Declan Beesley, aged 22, of Gainsborough Drive, have each admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The city’s crown court heard how the pair were involved in the operation of a drugs telephone line and were part of a network that had tentacles in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

MORE NEWS:

John Ryan, prosecuting, said that line was receiving up to 1,000 messages a day.

The court was told how undercover police officers were involved in bringing the gang to justice.

The offences were committed between December 1, 2018 and April 18 this year.

Judge Daniel Williams had been ready to sentence the trio but Beesley’s barrister Scott Bowen asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report on his client.

There were no requests for pre-sentence reports for Symonds and Biggs who were being represented by Ben Waters and Paul Lazarus respectively.

Judge Williams adjourned sentence to Friday, October 25.

Symonds and Biggs were remanded in custody.

Beesley, who had spent two months remanded in custody earlier in the year, was granted conditional bail.

He must observe an electronically-monitored curfew of between 10pm and 7am.

The three are also set to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings due to take place in the new year.