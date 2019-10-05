Here's the latest Weekender column by the Argus' Andy Rutherford:

RARELY in the field of sport can so many great performances in such a prestigious championships have been witnessed by so few.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha has produced plenty of highlights this week, not least golden performances for Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 200m and Katerina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon.

Sifan Hasan, of the Netherlands, put in a wonderful effort to win the women’s 10,000m in stultifying conditions, while the USA’s Christian Coleman proved that, controversy over drugs test appointments aside, he is by far the quickest man in the world at the moment, romping home in the 100m.

Such a shame, nay scandal, then, that this week’s dramas have been played out in a stadium largely void of spectators.

Full marks to those who have turned up, from across the globe, to cheer the athletes and their often eye-popping endeavours. Sadly, there have been far too few onlookers to create anything like the atmosphere said endeavours deserve.

The image that summed up this lack of support was that of Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the aforementioned Asher-Smith doing a lap of honour after the women’s 100m for the benefit of an almost empty arena. Abysmal.

Sad too that the highlight of these championships - not a gold medal performance but a simply beautiful piece of kindness from one human being to another - took place against a backdrop of mainly empty seats.

The sight of Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau giving a helping hand to the stricken Jonathan Busby of Aruba at the end of the men’s 5,000m was heartwarming in the truest sense of that oft-overused word.

Rules and regulations can coldly stipulate what they will about the illegality or otherwise of helping a fellow competitor during such an event - in this case, they mattered not a jot.

Sad again however, that so few were there to see it. Thank goodness then, that those of us whose mood soars at such a sight were able to watch it on TV. Simply magnificent.