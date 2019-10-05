OUR delightful Dog of the Week is Delilah, a black and tan Frenchie.

She arrived at Newport City Dogs Home in very distressing circumstances. Delilah had been found abandoned in a crate at the door of a local veterinary practice.

The vets estimate that she is younger than two, and she has obviously been used for breeding in her short and unhappy young life. Delilah was very nervous of people when she arrived, and the staff and volunteers at Newport City Dogs Home have made it their mission to help her overcome her fear of humans.

Delilah has come along in leaps and bounds over the last two weeks, and she is now ready to meet her public.

Delilah will need a quiet and patient home. She could live with a calm dog companion, and possibly with very gentle children, but she wouldn't be suitable for first time dog owners.

If you'd like to meet Delilah and feel you could offer her the home she deserves please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902.