MORE than a thousand people gathered at the Newport Centre for the city's own version of Comic Con.

Now in its sixth year, The Dragondaze Games and Comic Convention housed more than 40 stalls full of TV and film memorabilia, board and table top games, and craft stands.

There were also board games and table top role playing games for visitors to sample.

The convention began as an annual event in 1984 for a limited group of friends to meet and have a day of gaming, but in 2014 it re-launched and began raising funds for Newport's children's charities.

Last year's event attracted around 1,200 people, and the organisers estimated more than 1,500 people attended this year.

READ MORE:

Event manager Steve Round said: "This is our sixth year and we are growing and growing each year.

"We have been working with Barnardos Young Carers and The Sparkle Appeal.

"We have had some amazing support from some great cosplayers.

"For us, it's about raising as much money as possible for charity and giving people an event where they can have a really great time."

(Warhammer cosplay at the Dragondaze Games and Comic Convention in the Newport Centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

In the previous five years, the event has raised more than £10,000 for its chosen charities.

Stars at the event included Christopher Ryan (Mike from The Young Ones), Jessica Martin (Spitting Image and Dr Who), Toby Philpott (The Dark Crystal, Star Wars and Labyrinth) and Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher and Band of Brothers).

Josh Cranton, artist of the Newport Rising graphic novel was also at the event.

"This is my first event like this," he said. "Simon [the event organiser] asked me to come along and being in my home city, I thought it was a great opportunity.

"I've really enjoyed it. Everyone has been so welcoming.

"It's been nice to talk to other artists and get some advice from them."

(Beatrix from Final Fantasy IX at the Dragondaze Games and Comic Convention in the Newport Centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Stephen Cliffe and Doug Phillips travelled down from Wolverhampton and Reading respectively.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Mr Cliffe. "This is my fifth year and Doug's fourth.

"It's a nice relaxed convention compared to the busy hustle and bustle you get in places like Cardiff or Birmingham.

"We are huge Alien: Colonial Marine fans and are members of a UK fan group. Events like this are great for us to meet up and come in costume with the whole squad."

Jonathan Crookshank and Martin Brown were manning a stand for Underhive Games, a Newport tabletop game store.

"It's been an incredible experience," said Mr Crookshank. "We have spent the entire day speaking to people with similar interests.

"People are saying they feel at home here. It's just such a positive atmosphere."