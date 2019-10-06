NEWPORT County AFC paid tribute this weekend to club historian Andrew Taylor who sadly passed away last month at the age of 59.

The much-loved figure was remembered with his picture on the front page of the Exiles’ programme which resulted in a fitting thrilling 1-0 win to him over Carlisle United on Saturday.

Fans from both sides respected Andrew’s memory at the start of the game when they observed a minute’s silence.

Shortly after he died in late September, his family posted this touching message on his Facebook page ahead of the club's league match with Exeter City: “To all friends and family, it is with great sadness that as a family we would like to inform you that Andrew passed away peacefully Friday evening in the comfort of his home with his family present.

“As a family we cannot write in words how much we are proud of his achievements in his incredible 59 years of life.

“He was the best husband, father, son, grandfather and friend anyone could have wished for.”

The club said on Saturday: “It is fair to say, his beloved Newport County today...will be playing with a 12th man.

“A man who dedicated his life to the club and valued member of the Hall of Fame, Andrew set up the Newport County AFC Former Players' Association which is populated with hundreds of former County players and, even though he lived in Lincoln towards the end of his life, still attended as many matches as he could.

“A Newport County AFC stalwart and a true legend, on behalf of everyone connected with the club, rest in peace Andrew.”