A MAN was jailed for a year after he committed a sex attack in Newport.

Oliver Cooney carried out the assault last year and pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing at the city’s crown court.

The 27-year-old had been due to stand trial but changed his plea and admitted sexual assault.

Cooney, formerly of Newport, whose current address was given as Cardiff Prison, committed the crime last December.

He was sent to prison for 12 months by Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke during a sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.