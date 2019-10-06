Every day we receive dozens of stunning photos from our Camera Club members.

Autumn is now here and this is a prime time for some stunning colourful images.

Our Camera Club have been making the most of this opportunity and have been out and about taking photos for us to marvel over.

Here are some of our favourites.

(Stephen Davies captured this peaceful image of Blaenavon's Keepers Pond where two ladies braved the chill for a morning swim.)

(This colourful image of Newport at night was captured by Edyta Rice.)

(All week the skies have been giving us some colourful treats, like this one captured by Angie Walker Fenyw.)

(A lovely sunrise on Newport Docks was captured by Martin Coombs for us all to witness.)

(A chaotic yet beautiful image of light painting in Talywain taken by Haydn Jenkins)

(This image captures the beautiful moment the International Space Station passes by Big Pit. The picture was taken by Stephen John Baldwin)

(Despite looking like the opening credits from the Lion King, this scene was actually taken in Cwmbran by Mike Spokes)