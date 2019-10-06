THOSE of you with a good memory may remember that we featured this lovely feline back in August.

Lydia was found with her five newborn kittens under a bush at a school and have been in Gwent Cats Protection's care ever since.

With her kittens having now found homes, it’s Lydia’s turn. This sweet girl is around two years old and is microchipped and vaccinated.

When she arrived, she was a feisty little thing and very protective of her kittens and her food.

She has mellowed hugely since then and will purr and ask for cuddles, but she can get over-excited and needs to be adopted by a patient, experienced owner with no small children.

Lydia does like to take control of all food so may need to be fed separately if adopted with other animals.

Since her kittens have left, lovely Lydia has started to relax and play just like a young cat should.

If you could offer her a patient, forever home, we would love to hear from you.

Contact Gwent Cats Protection through:

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch