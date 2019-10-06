THOUSANDS of people visited the city centre yesterday for the ninth annual Newport Food Festival.

The free event saw more than 75 stallholders displaying a wide variety of the best of Welsh cuisine and specialist drinks, this year with a whole area dedicated to vegan and vegetarian options.

The day also featured demonstrations from chefs, including Hywel Jones from Lucknam Park Hotel, Michelin star chef James Sommerin, and Matt Pritchard, also known as the Dirty Vegan.

Here are a selection of the best pictures from throughout the day.

(The Unusual Pork Pie Company at the Newport Food Festival. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Hog roast at the Newport Food Festival. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Dirty Vegan Matt Pritchard during his demo at the Newport Food Festival in the new Friars Walk Vegetarian and vegan section . christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Winners of the teen chef comp Emma Glorieux, Cerys Smith and David Hartery-Smith with judges at the Newport Food Festival. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Thousands flock to the Newport Food Festival. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)