Police have closed a road near Monmouth following an incident which has resulted in a spillage on the road.

The incident happened at around 10am this morning and Gwent Police have subsequently closed part of the A466 at Wyesham, near Monmouth.

Diversions are currently in place but congestion is already being experienced and the police advise motorists to seek alternative routes.