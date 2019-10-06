THE 2019/20 International Concert Series at St David’s Hall will start in style on Wednesday, October 9, with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra.

This captivating concert juxtaposes the Slavic passion and intoxicating energy of Khachaturian and Rachmaninov with enchanting excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

Originally composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1876, Swan Lake has established a reputation over the last century as being arguably the greatest ballet of all time.

A highlight suite provides a magical opening to this year’s ICS, and it’s another Tchaikovsky ballet which forms a compelling centre-piece.

The rousing Marche Slave was written in the same year, and is the iconic composer’s powerful tone poem marking Russian intervention in the Serbo-Turkish War.

Gayaneh is another beautiful ballet composed around 1939 by Aram Khachaturian, which revolved around a young Armenian woman whose patriotic convictions conflict with her personal feelings on discovering her husband’s treason.

The concert closes with Rachmaninov’s rarely heard but resonant Fourth Piano Concerto, which is a work suffused with bluesy, heart-easing tunes and glittering virtuosity.

And who better to appear as soloist on this piece than the acclaimed Peter Donohoe, who was the silver medallist at Moscow’s 1982 International Tchaikovsky Competition?

With the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of legendary conductor Yuri Simonov, this is Russian music at its very best.

Standard tickets range from £10 to £43 (plus an optional £1.50 postage fee).

A range of subscription packages and concessions are available.

For more information, visit stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk or call the Box Office on 029 2087 8444.