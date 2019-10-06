A COMPANY which started life as a single-unit concern in Newport, at the onset of the recession, and is now a multi-million turnover business, has won its third award of 2019.

Self-storage expert, Storage Giant, has been recognised as the Best Domestic Storage Provider 2019 South Wales, in the Build Real Estate and Property Awards.

Storage Giant’s self-storage empire was established by entrepreneur Simon Williams in 2007, and it now has nine operating sites across England and Wales, with a further seven sites in its active pipeline. Storage Giant expects to have 20 store locations secured before the end of 2019.

Simon said: “I’m very pleased to see Storage Giant recognised in the Build Real Estate and Property Awards, hot on the heels of two international award wins earlier this year, from Acquisitions International.

“Storage Giant is going through a very exciting period of growth, mostly through development of its own stores, but also sometimes via carefully selected acquisitions. We have acquired various self-storage businesses over the last few years, but we much prefer to develop our own stores, as we learn so much from each one we develop.

“We are also proud to be generating employment in every area we operate. This comes in two forms, firstly via direct employment of staff as the business opens each new location, and also from business incubation, since a significant number of our customers are new start-ups who take advantage of the flexible solutions we provide.

“The Storage Giant story is one of steady, managed growth and it offers, I feel, a lesson for entrepreneurs not to be discouraged from following their instincts during times of uncertainty. With careful business planning, smart use of technology, an agile business approach, and a sharp customer focus, fledgling businesses can thrive.

“We have been focusing a lot in the past year upon adding space to some of our existing stores, in order to meet demand. We are about to open Phase Two Telford, Phase Three Swansea, as well as Phase Two Cannock, and the final fit-out started a few weeks ago at our Bristol mixed use scheme in Brislington. We expect that to be open before Christmas.”

Storage Giant offers self-storage for domestic and business clients, as well as low cost office space. Other Storage Giant sites can be ground in Cardiff, Swansea, Bicester, Cannock Chase and Leicester, with a mixed-use scheme under construction in Bristol and two sites recently acquired in Kingswinford and Oldbury, set to open soon.

The Real Estate and Property Awards are run by Build Magazine, which champions advances and news in construction and engineering, property and infrastructure.