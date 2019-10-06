THIS Gwent street has hardly changed but where is it?

THEN: How the street looked in days gone by

Now: How it looks today

LAST Week's Now and Then photographs was indeed the Coach and Horses pub in Castleton.

Here's what you had to say:

This is the Coach and Horses at Castleton on the A48 Newport to Cardiff Road. The 'Then' picture dates from the mid 1970s to mid 1980s - see the cars & decimal price on the board. Between the two arched doorways are mounting steps. These were for weary and portly travellers to dismount from their horses and later for the said refreshed and well watered gents to remount. Just past the pub was a mansion - possibly Bryn Ivor. This became a hotel and restaurant. Opposite were two chapels, the one with the spire was still in use some years ago. Nearer the camera was another chapel, this lost its spire and became a Masonic Lodge. I travelled this road every day to the CEGB Apprentice Training School in Penarth on my scooter in all winds & weathers in 1958. I'm sure that this road was single carriageway then.

Dave Woolven, Newport