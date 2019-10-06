A MAN fractured a baby’s ribs after losing his temper “borne out of exasperation and frustration” following a “bad day at work”.

Stacey Thomas, from Newport, was found guilty of wounding the child after squeezing the infant, the city’s crown court was told.

The 35-year-old was acquitted by a jury of the more serious charge of wounding with intent following a trial.

John Ryan, mitigating, said Thomas, of Pilton Vale, had been a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

He said his client had an IQ of 71 and a reading age of 11.

Mr Ryan added: “This was an act that was out of character for him. He does not drink or take drugs and these were not factors in this case.

“He has very much moved forward (since the offence). The defendant has been assessed as a tender man.”

Judge Williams told Thomas his crime was committed after the defendant had “a bad day at work”.

He added: “It was a loss of temper borne out of exasperation and frustration.

“Your reaction was uncommonly brutal.”

The judge said the offence crossed the custody threshold but said he could hold back from an immediate jail sentence.

He told Thomas: “There is substantial mitigation in this case because of your good character and qualities.”

Judge Williams said the defendant had made progress since committing the offence.

Thomas was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months.

He will also have to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay a victim surcharge of £140.