A RUNNER has died following today's Cardiff Half Marathon, it has been announced.

The event's organisers Run 4 Wales announced this afternoon a participant in the race, which saw 27,500 take to the streets of the capital, had been taken Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after the event, where they died.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the runner who tragically passed away after taking part at the event.

“The emergency services reacted to this terrible situation with great speed and professionalism. Everyone connected with the race is devastated.”