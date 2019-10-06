MORE than 200 speeding tickets were issued and 16 drivers were given warnings for driving without a seatbelt as Gwent Police linked up with road safety organisation GoSafe to tackle dangerous driving in Newport.

The 'Surround the Town' initiative on Wednesday, October 2, saw officers work alongside Newport City Council and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to improve road safety and address local crime priorities.

It focused on proactively stopping vehicles, especially in areas of concern within the city, enforcing speeding, mobile phone and seatbelt offences, and engaging with public to spread awareness about cyclists and road safety.

The operation, which was carried out by teams in Duffryn, Maindee and in the city centre saw 244 fixed penalty notices issued for speeding, and 16 drivers spoken to for driving without a seatbelt.

Three drivers were issued with a warning and issued educational information on road safety around cyclists.

A checkpoint set up in the city centre for roadside breath tests for alcohol and drugs saw a number of drivers come through, and all drivers were road legal.

(Gwent Police's Surround the Town cyclists educating people on road safety around cyclists. Picture: Gwent Police.)

In Friars Walk, crash detectives joined South Wales Fire and Rescue Services with their crash car, to educate visitors on the dangers relating to the 'fatal five' - drink/drug driving, reducing speed, careless driving and wearing a seatbelt.

Members of the Mini Police were also in the city centre to hand out 'No callers please' posters for Halloween.

Sgt Jason Williams, Gwent Police’s GoSafe Co-ordinator: “This operation was about targeting and educating those drivers who endanger other road users in an effort to make our roads as safe as possible. I hope this action sends out a clear message to anyone using our road in an unsafe way that this is not acceptable and when identified, they will be dealt with.

“We all have the right to use the roads safely and through working together with our partners, we hope to continue making Newport a safer place for everyone.”