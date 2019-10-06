BLACKWOOD Miners’ Institute presents an evening of music not to be missed next weekend.

Come and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band.

It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Who Loves You.

During the sixties and seventies number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night) and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to stardom.

After selling an incredible 100 million records worldwide, there’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart.

Big Girls Don’t Cry will be at Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Saturday, October 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24.50 and £22.50 for concessions and can be purchased from Blackwood Miners’ Institute’s Box Office on 01495 227206 or blackwoodminersinstitute.com