TRAIN services between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff will improve later this year - with space for up to 6,500 extra passengers a week - according to transport minister Ken Skates.

Mr Skates outlined Transport for Wales’ plans to make a number of improvements to services across the Wales and Borders rail network.

The improvements will see an increase in capacity for up to 6,500 extra passengers a week, with improvements set to come in from Sunday, December 15.

Transport for Wales took over the running of services on the Wales and Borders network in October last year - but has since faced frequent complaints about overcrowding on services.

READ MORE:

MP praises Newport domestic violence campaigner as an 'inspiration' in Parliament

Mr Skates said: "I am pleased that we are improving the overall experience for passengers using services between Cheltenham and Maesteg and between Cardiff and Ebbw Vale, through the introduction of more modern accessible rolling stock.

"I am also pleased that December will see an improvement in the experience for passengers in North Wales, with the introduction of the mark 4 intercity carriages on some long-distance services."

From December passengers modern class 170 trains, which have more seats, on board passenger information systems, accessible toilets, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and power sockets, will be on the lines.

A further announcement on additional Sunday services is also expected in the coming weeks.

"I have always been clear that this exciting journey of rail improvement will take time but I think it is important to acknowledge the progress that TfW are continuing to make despite ongoing challenges," said Mr Skates.

Newport West AM, Jayne Bryant, has welcomed the news of improvements to trains on the Ebbw Vale line, which run through Rogerstone and Pye Corner to Cardiff.

She said: “I am delighted to see that Transport for Wales are making these improvements to trains from Rogerstone to Cardiff.

"News of additional Sunday services is also welcome and I look forward to receiving more detail on this shortly.

"Of course, in addition to these changes, the rail line between Newport and Ebbw Vale must remain a top priority. I have long campaigned for this and I will continue to press the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to ensure that these plans remain on track for 2021.”