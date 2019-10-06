WHO among us hasn't dreamt of living it up away from the great unwashed in the splendour of your very own palace?

Well, now you can do just that - and all for the bargain price of £3 million.

Mathern Palace, located just outside Chepstow in the sleepy village of Mathern is on the market through Rightmove.co.uk

The Grade-I listed medieval house comes fully equipped for the new lord or lady - with medieval entrance hall, drawing room, banqueting hall, sitting room, library, billiard room utility room, updated kitchen and office.

The property also benefits from a master bedroom suite with sitting room, seven further en-suite bedrooms, two further bedrooms, two further bathrooms, a sitting room and garden room.

There are stores, garaging, a cellar, stabling and extremely attractive gardens and grounds, which were originally landscaped by none other than famous garden designer, H. Avray Tipping.

There is also potential for holiday lets with a four-bedroom cottage and two two-bedroom cottages also included.

For more information about your new palatial home, visit rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-73542250.html