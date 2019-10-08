CONTROVERSIAL plans to build up to 111 homes in a Monmouthshire village – which were approved amid significant opposition – have been thrown out by Welsh ministers.

The Welsh Government has overturned a council decision to approve an outline application for housing on a greenfield site off Monmouth Road in Raglan.

Councillors originally approved the plans to help plug a shortfall of housing within the village, with the scheme including up to 39 affordable homes.

Hundreds objected to the plans, with a protest march and public meetings held, as residents feared the village could not sustain the development.

After the application was called-in by the Welsh Government, a planning inspector said the plans should be refused.

In his report, planning inspector Hywel Wyn Jones raised concerns over the development increasing car use and going against the council’s Local Development Plan.

Mr Jones said he anticipated the use of public transport “will be relatively low because of the convenience and time saving offered by the car in this case.”

“It is likely that many prospective residents would choose to rely on the car to a significant extent,” Mr Jones said.

The planning inspector also said the proposals went against the council’s development plan by building outside of its settlement boundary.

Mr Jones also said building on a greenfield site would result in the “loss of a nationally important agricultural resource”, which he said should carry “significant weight.”

Applicants Richborough Estates argued the need for housing in the area justified going against the council’s development plan, but Mr Jones disagreed.

The report concluded the need for housing in the area “does not justify permitting the proposed scale of development on the edge of this rural village.”

Julie James AM, Minister for Housing and Local Government, has confirmed refusal of the application.

In her letter, Ms James said she had considered objectives to “drive sustainable growth and combat climate change.”

Ms James said this is “particularly important given the Welsh Government’s climate emergency declaration.”

Helen Ronchetti, from the Raglan Village Action Group which campaigned against the plans, said she was “very pleased” by the decision, adding the development was “correctly seen as unsustainable.”