EDWIN MATTHEW DAVID HART, 37, of Magor Street, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates after urinating on the floor of his Gwent Police cell, costing the force £100 through “specialist cleaning expense” to get rid of the mess.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public order offence in August and failing to surrender last month.

Hart was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months so that he can be supervised by the Probation Service.

The defendant also has to pay a surcharge of £122 and prosecution costs of £85.

KONRAD JONES, 23, of Llanfoist Crescent, Blaenavon, was jailed for offences committed at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital on October 1.

He admitted criminal damage in that he spat in a police van, resisted a constable and a public order offence.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to attempting to break a window at Heron Foods in Cwmbran.

Jones was sent to prison for a total of 17 weeks and must pay a victim surcharge of £122.

CRAIG ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 35, was jailed for 26 weeks for shoplifting after stealing gin and spirits from Marks and Spencer in Newport’s John Frost Square and being in breach of suspended sentences for previous thefts.

The defendant, whose address was given as Cardiff Prison, admitted the offences.

RYAN DONOVAN, 24, of Graig Park Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and damaging her iPhone in the city last month.

He was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for two years, and he will be supervised for two years.

Donovan must also undertake 29 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement to attend a building

better relationships programme, pay £300 compensation and a surcharge.

LEE PAUL ROBLIN, 31, of Cae Castell, Loughor, Swansea, was found guilty of having unlicensed property on Newport’s George Street in contravention of the Housing Act.

He was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,250 and a victim surcharge of £300.

ALENTIN COVACI, 23, of Bailey Street, Newport, was left with a bill of £811 after being caught driving a Mercedes C270 without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The defendant committed the offences on Fredrick Street in the Pill area of the city on March 15.

Covaci was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £66.

His licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

LINDA DONOVAN, 50, of Seven Sisters Close, Newport, pleaded guilty failing to stop after an accident whilst driving a Ford Focus along the city’s Powell’s Place on March 5.

She was banned from driving for six months, fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Donovan also admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Her licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

JONATHAN RYALL, 37, of Francis Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Subaru Impreza who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was committed on March 22.

Ryall was banned from driving for six months.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £66.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MARTYN ROBERTS, 58, of Albion Way, Magor, was caught speeding at The Coldra in Newport.

He was driving a Range Rover at 39mph in a 30mph zone on February 17.

Roberts was fined £100 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £30.

His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ASHLEY DAVID PEWTNER, 32, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Transit van who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on August 24.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £66.

The defendant’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.