BARCLAYS has promised not to close branches in Risca, Tredegar, Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed for at least two years.

The bank has identified more than 100 branches in communities across the UK where every other bank has closed, and has said these will remain open until at least October 2021.

Barclays is also exploring ways to increase demand on branches with pilots in 12 areas, including in Risca and Tredegar, involving flexible opening hours and new facilities such as video banking.

Branches in Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed are also covered by the October 2021 promise.

Barclays is also launching a new way for customers in areas without branches or cash machines to be able to withdraw cash at small businesses. But it has from the start of next year customers will no longer be able to withdraw cash at Post Offices via a bank card.

Adam Rowse, managing director of branch-based banking at Barclay, said: "By maintaining last-in-town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

"We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.

"We are launching a cashback offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter."

He added: "We really want to focus on engaging customers in the local community.

"New technology allows even the smallest branch to become a full-service branch.

"We use video technology so our specialists across the country can help people with buying a home or starting a business or borrowing through a business or needing help or advice. That's what we're looking to do."

Barclays said "pop-up" banking facilities to help communities will also appear at 300 locations by the end of 2021.