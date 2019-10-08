WITH autumn in full swing and the October half term fast approaching, Head4Arts' popular Arty Parky sessions are returning.

Now in its sixth year, the sessions see families forage natural materials, with environmental artist Kate Raggett on hand to help transform fallen leaves, sticks, conkers and seeds into spectacular pieces of art.

The free outdoor events take place at four parks in Tredegar, Pontypool, Caerphilly, and Merthyr Tydfil.

Participants can take part in Welsh or English – and drop in or stay the day.

The events will run from 10.30am to 3pm on the following dates:

Saturday, October 26 – Bedwellty Park, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent

Sunday, October 27 – Pontypool Park, Torfaen

Thursday, October 31 – Cyfartha Park, Merthyr Tydfil

Friday, November 1 – Morgan Jones Park, Caerphilly

(An example of the natural artwork produced in last year's Arty Parky sessions.)

Arty Parky events will still take place in light rain but may be postponed in the event of severe weather conditions.

More information - and weather updates - can be found on the Head4Arts website and social media pages.