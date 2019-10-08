A TUK-tuk vehicle, which could be used for promoting tourism and sightseeing, could be coming to Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire councillors are to consider amending the authority’s taxi and private hire policy to allow the three-wheeled vehicles to be used.

It comes after the county council received its first request to licence a tuk-tuk, which could be the first to operate in Gwent.

“Tuk-tuks could be ideal for promoting tourism and sightseeing within Monmouthshire,” a council report says.

“There are currently none operating in the Gwent area, with the nearest being licensed in Cardiff.”

Under the proposed conditions of licence, tuk-tuks will only be used for “special occasions and executive business contracts” in Monmouthshire.

They would be licensed as a private hire vehicle only, and would not be for everyday private hire use.

The particular tuk-tuk put forward for a licence is fully road legal, holds a valid MOT and has also passed a taxi vehicle test at an approved Monmouthshire garage.

It travels at lower speeds compared to standard vehicles and has a top speed of 37mph.

Tuk-tuks have “far fewer safety features than standard cars”, a council report says.

The report says they also offer “lower protection to the driver/passenger(s) in the event of a collision compared to a standard road vehicle.”

Extra conditions are therefore proposed to ensure safety, and the council’s licensing team has requested advice from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

“The local authority need to satisfy themselves regarding vehicle suitability, noting safety is paramount,” the report notes.

Tuk-tuks can be pedalled, electrically motorised or powered by an engine.

They are the same design as electric and cycle rickshaws, also known as pedicabs, though rickshaws are smaller and can only carry two passengers in the rear of the vehicle.

Proposed conditions to be considered include that the vehicles must be fitted with seatbelts, kept in good order and fitted with a watertight roof covering.

Children under 16 will not be permitted to travel in the vehicles unless accompanied by an adult.

Monmouthshire council’s licensing and regulatory committee will consider allowing the three-wheeled vehicles at a meeting next Tuesday, October 15.