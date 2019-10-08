A NEW store selling craft ale and spirits is preparing to open in Newport.

Bwrw Cwrw - Beers and Spirits will be located in Newport Arcade in the city centre.

Welsh for 'pouring beer', the store will cater for fans of the increasingly popular craft ale market, and also sell real ale, German lager, Belgian ale, gin, whisky and rum.

As yet it is unclear when the official opening date is but window decals saying "coming soon" suggest punters won't have to wait long.

Owner Dominic Mayer said: "The range of products will be from local breweries and distilleries in Wales and the South West as well as Europe, Asia and America.

"I have chosen the area due to the already established independent shops and bars like Freestyle, Kriminal Records, Tiny Rebel and Le Pub as well as future renovations to Market Arcade and the Market which I think will further turn the area into a vibrant independent quarter of Newport."