SEVERAL people wearing hooded tops fled the scene after the stolen Mitsubishi pick-up truck they were travelling in ploughed into four parked cars in a residential street in Newport.

The series of crashes happened at around 1am on Saturday in Balmoral Road, a Gwent Police spokesman said.

Several of the cars appear to have been badly dented in the impact, with one appearing to have had a tyre punctured.

Witnesses reported seeing four or five people wearing hoodies abandoning the pick-up truck and running away from the scene.

Gwent Police are now investigating the theft of the silver Mitsubishi L200 from an address in Constable Drive, Newport.

The pick-up truck is believed to have been stolen after 11.30pm on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting 1900368009.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No one is believed to have been hurt in the incident.