A MAN has been found dead following a house fire in Nantyglo

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a property in Clos Yr Ysbyty in Nantyglo last night, Monday, October 7, at around midnight.

On arrival, emergency services found the body of a 71-year-old man inside the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been notified and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Crews from Brynmawr, Abertillery, and Ebbw Vale responded to an emergency call at a property in Nantyglo, around midnight on Monday, October 7.

"Crews swiftly extinguished the fire but tragically the occupant of the property was found to be deceased.

"We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who has sadly lost their life.

"We continue to work closely with our emergency service colleagues to ensure that a thorough investigation is undertaken into the cause and pay tribute to all crews who attended for their professional and efficient response in what were undoubtedly very difficult circumstances."

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Our thoughts remain with his family at this tragic time."