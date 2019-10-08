A TEENAGER from Newport raised more than £3,000 for charity after taking part in a “thrilling” 15,000-foot skydive.

Rhys Thomas, 16, of St Joseph’s RC High School, described the experience as “once in a lifetime”.

In total, he raised an impressive £3,462.50 for the British Malayali Charity Foundation and Swindon and North Wiltshire Deaf Children Society.

READ MORE:

He said: “I’m really appreciative of my local church, teachers and family for helping.”

Father Biju Thomas, of Viscount Evan Drive, said he was “very proud” even if he was “nervous” at seeing his son get into the plane at the start.

A keen mathematician and member of the Air Cadets, Rhys wants to join the RAF as an Engineering Officer when he leaves school.

Rhys Thomas in his cadets uniform

Rhys completed his skydive at North London Skydiving Centre on Saturday, October 5.

The British Malayali Charity Foundation financially assists nursing students in Kerala, India. Rhys’ father and mother are both from Kerala and the family visit at least once a year.

He chose the charity after being “heavily influenced by the sacrifices” his mum had to make to become a nurse.

His mother, Minu Thomas, has worked at the Royal Gwent Hospital for 10 years.

“The Kerala community in Newport helped me out a lot with fundraising too," he said.

“I just wanted to help the community where my family are from.”