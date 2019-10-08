VOLUNTEER drivers are being sought by Gwent's health board to help transport staff to and from work - and on home visits to patients - in the event of snow and ice this winter.

People aged over 25 years of age, with a full and clean UK driving licence and a 4x4 vehicle equipped for snow and ice, are being urged to sign up to help keep the area's NHS services going if the weather turns extreme.

The call for volunteers is part of NHS winter planning preparations to try to keep disruption of services to a minimum.

Fuel and extra insurance costs will be reimbursed and volunteers will receive training and support on driving in adverse weather conditions.

To further safeguard volunteers and staff, the recruitment process will also involve a face-to-face meeting, a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check, and an occupational health appointment at either St Woolos Hospital in Newport, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, or Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

Further information and an application form are available by emailing volunteer manager Rhian Lewis at Rhian.Lewis2@wales.nhs.uk