PLANS to regenerate an area of Newport with around 170 homes and a new shopping area have been formally approved by the city council.

The outline application forms part of multi-million pound plans by Newport City Homes to bring a “new identity” to Ringland.

A redeveloped Ringland centre is promised under the scheme, with new retail units and a net increase of around 130 homes.

The scheme also proposes demolishing six bungalows in Cot Farm Gardens and Ringland Library, which is being incorporated into a new neighbourhood hub.

Councillors gave their backing to the scheme in March, and the application was formally approved last week.

The plans aim to create a new shopping area and shared square as a focal point of the community, joining together the centre with the wider neighbourhood.

The majority of the housing will be next to a new development at Cot Farm, the first phase of the regeneration scheme.

A mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom homes will be built, with at least 20 per cent of the development affordable housing.

Newport council’s head of streetscene objected to the application, saying trees on the site could be incorporated into the scheme.

The officer said tree establishment in Ringland is “difficult as vandalism is highly prevalent.”

But the council’s head of regeneration, investment and housing, said the development will bring improvements.

“The regeneration of this area is very much welcomed.” they wrote.

A decision notice granting approval was issued on Thursday, October 3.