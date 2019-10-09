A ROAD safety conference held in memory of a trainee teacher from Newport is returning for another year this week.

On Friday, the RJS Road Safety Conference will be held at the recently opened ICC Wales.

The event has again been organised by Rhiannon Jade Smith Memorial Trust in memory of Miss Smith, who died following a car crash on the A48 near her home in Llandevaud in March 2017.

This is the second year the event will be held, and organisers hope that it will be even bigger than last year.

Since her death, parents Julian and Gill have been busy setting up the trust to focus on road safety, research into traumatic brain injuries and education.

The event gets under way at 9.30am on Friday, before an address at 10am from Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routley.

Also speaking throughout the day will be - Dr Ian Walker, Senior Lecturer Bath university and Ultradistance Cyclist, Natalie Grohmann, Head of Active Travel and Road Safety Policy in Welsh Government, Emma Moulton, Service Delivery Manager, GoSafe, Wales and Dr Malik Zaben, Clinical Lecturer in Neurosurgery, Cardiff University.

Dr Julian Smith, RJS Memorial Trust will bring the conference to a close at around 4pm.

For more information, visit iccwales.com