A BUS window was smashed in Ringland for the sixth time in a month – despite an increased police presence which saw officers stationed on buses last month .

The latest incident, which happened on Chepstow Road between Toby Carvery and Tesco Express on Monday October 7, at around 6.15pm, follows five similar attacks in September.

Following the previous attacks, officers included buses in their patrols - and late last month said the approach had resulted in no further incidents.

But now police have confirmed officers were no longer being sent to patrol on buses, and this had stopped before Monday’s incident.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we will not tolerate the safety of others being put in jeopardy,” said Local Inspector for Newport East, Martin Cawley.

The recent spate of attacks on Newport Bus started on Wednesday, September 11, when the route 9 and 8 buses were hit by rocks - with two windows being smashed. A day later, on Thursday, September 12, a driver of the 8A/8C Ringland service was hit by a stone – he suffered a cut to his head but sustained no serious injuries.

A further incident occurred the next day, Friday, September 13, with another window smashed. Then, on Tuesday, September 17, another window was smashed, prompting officers to patrol on buses and have an increased presence in the area.

“We would ask these individuals to think about and stop what they are doing as someone may get badly injured as a direct result of their actions,” Scott Pearson, managing director for Newport Transport said.

“Newport Transport is disappointed to see the continued attacks on our staff, customers and vehicles by individuals who are simply determined to cause upset and damage.

“We would also ask the public to be vigilant and report any information on these attacks directly to the police. The company will continue to work with Gwent Police and we will use our external facing CCTV cameras to identify the individuals responsible. “

Insp Cawley added: “Officers are continuing to patrol all areas of Newport to identify offenders.

“We are also engaging with the local community, schools and the transport operators with the aim of preventing these crimes being committed.

“I would also ask parents to talk to their children to remind them of the potential consequences of this type of behaviour.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call 101 quoting Log 427 7/10/19 or you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.