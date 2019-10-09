A SECTION of the A48 has been re-opened, Gwent Police said, following an accident involving a lorry and a motorbike.

The A48 Spytty Road had been closed in both directions between Corporation Road (Morrisons supermarket) and Nash Road (Aldi/Coleg Gwent roundabout).

A Gwent Police spokesman said the collision, which took place at 5.30am, involved a Mercedes lorry and a Skyjet motorcycle.

Following the earlier Road Traffic Collision on A48 Syptty Road, Newport. The road has been re-opened in both directions. pic.twitter.com/DoGhAHk65n — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 9, 2019

"The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to The Royal Gwent hospital, Newport for treatment," he added. "Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

The road re-opened at 9.30am, but traffic reports show widespread congestion throughout much of Newport, including the A48 (Southern Distributor Road) eastbound, Corporation Road in both directions, and Usk Way.

Congestion remains in many parts of Newport following this morning's crash on the A48 (Spytty Road). Picture: AA Traffic

In a series of Tweets, Newport Bus said some of its services, including school buses, were affected by the road closure and the knock-on effect the crash was having on congestion throughout the city.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE** Significant traffic on both George Street Bridge and Malpas Rod are delaying services in these areas. The SDR/Corporation Road junctions are still closed with 42/43/X74 and school services in the area following diversionary routes — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) October 9, 2019

The ambulance services was also contacted for information.