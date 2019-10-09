A SECTION of the A48 has been re-opened, Gwent Police said, following an accident involving a lorry and a motorbike.

The A48 Spytty Road had been closed in both directions between Corporation Road (Morrisons supermarket) and Nash Road (Aldi/Coleg Gwent roundabout).

A Gwent Police spokesman said the collision, which took place at 5.30am, involved a Mercedes lorry and a Skyjet motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to The Royal Gwent hospital, Newport for treatment," he added. "Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

The road re-opened at 9.30am, but traffic reports show widespread congestion throughout much of Newport, including the A48 (Southern Distributor Road) eastbound, Corporation Road in both directions, and Usk Way.

In a series of Tweets, Newport Bus said some of its services, including school buses, were affected by the road closure and the knock-on effect the crash was having on congestion throughout the city.

