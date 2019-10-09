A FORMER rugby player is leading the support for the Welsh rugby team at his nursing home in Monmouth.

Tommy Grocutt, aged 82, played rugby for his hometown team of Machen and for Swansea University, and will be cheering on Wales in their final group game against Fiji this morning.

The former teacher is now a resident at the Gibraltar Nursing Home in Monmouth, and along with his 95 fellow residents is keeping a close eye on the Welsh team’s progress at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

On his love for the game, Mr Grocutt said: “I could tell you what happened in any of the Welsh international matches all through the 1970s, and I used to be involved in the rugby club committee and the welfare committee.”

Mr Grocutt’s love of rugby has even taken him to Australia, to watch Wales play.

When asked what he needs to make watching a game a perfect experience, he refused the suggestion of a few pints of beer, preferring to watch it with friends who can crowd together and yell “come on Wales” at all the right moments.

Wales v Fiji will kick off at 10.45am, and will be shown on ITV1 and S4C.