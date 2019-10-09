EVERY Thomas Cook branch in the UK - including the Newport store in Commercial Street - have been bought by an independent travel agent.

The holiday giant collapsed last month, putting thousands of jobs at risk and leaving more than 150,000 Britons stranded abroad.

But now independent travel agent Hays Travel has announced it has bought all 555 of the firm's stores.

MORE NEWS:

The Thomas Cook branch in Commercial Street, Newport, has been closed since the company went under last month.

David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook, said: "This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets."

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them."